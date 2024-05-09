Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 09 May 2024
News
Air Date: Thu 9 May 2024
Join the Project hosts Georgie Tunny, Waleed Aly, Sam Taunton and Liz Ellis as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
News
Matildas Longest-Serving Player Lydia Williams Announces Her Retirement
Since 2005, Lydia Williams has been a steady presence between the goals for the Matildas. Now, the footballer is hanging up her boots, and Lydia tells us all about the highs and lows of being one of the greatest Matildas of a generation.
