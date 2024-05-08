Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 08 May 2024
News
Air Date: Wed 8 May 2024
Join the Project hosts Sarah Harris, Waleed Aly, Sam Taunton, Nick Cody and guest Mark Knopfler as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
News
Hope For Aussies With Von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome
39-year-old mum Amelia, and her two sons Xavier and Leo, are living with a rare and debilitating condition, Von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome. The family is now fighting to get a new miracle treatment, which only one person in Australia can afford, to be put on the PBS to make it affordable for all.
