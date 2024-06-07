Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 07 Jun 2024
News
Air Date: Fri 7 Jun 2024
Join The Project hosts Liz Ellis, Georgie Tunny, Michael Hing, Susie Youssef and guest Meghan Trainor as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
News
Aussie Students Left Struggling Due To Fulfilling Course Requirements
The Federal Government has announced a payment to relieve university placement poverty, but that lifeline only extends to nursing, teaching and social work students. It means other uni students are left struggling to make ends meet to fulfil their course requirements.
