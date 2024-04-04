Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 04 Apr 2024
News
Air Date: Thu 4 Apr 2024
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Georgie Tunny, Sam Taunton, Jessie Stephens and guest Colin Farrell as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News
Search For Milo The Dog Continues At Melbourne Airport
The search for Milo, a Jack Russell, has entered its second week. Milo escaped animal transport staff at Melbourne's Tullamarine Airport after he was handed over to staff preparing him for a flight to the UK. Milo's owner, Jason Whatnall, joins us from Wales.
