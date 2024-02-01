Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 01 Feb 2024
News
Air Date: Thu 1 Feb 2024
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Georgie Tunny, Sam Taunton and Nick Bryant with guest Guy Williams as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Mark Zuckerberg Apologises To Grieving Parents At U.S. Senate Hearing For Harm Caused By Social Media
Grilled for almost four hours at a U.S. Senate hearing, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, alongside the CEOS of X, Snapchat, TikTok and Discord, were accused of facilitating online child sexual exploitation.
Celebrity
2024