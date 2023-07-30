The Project

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Will Sam Kerr Be Back For Must-Win World Cup Game
NC | News

Air Date: Sun 30 Jul 2023

Australia must win their last group stage game against Canada to get out of the Group Stage of the FIFA Women's World Cup, and Aussies are holding their breath for the return of superstar Sam Kerr.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Latest Episodes

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Making News Today

Celebrity

Change Makers

2023