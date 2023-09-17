Sign in to watch this video
The Treatment That Could End Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria
Air Date: Sun 17 Sep 2023
12-year-old Abby has cystic fibrosis, making her more prone to bacterial infections in her lungs. She is now the first patient in Australia's phage therapy trial, which could be the answer to the fight against antibiotic-resistant superbugs.
