The Project

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Treatment That Could End Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria
NC | News

Air Date: Sun 17 Sep 2023

12-year-old Abby has cystic fibrosis, making her more prone to bacterial infections in her lungs. She is now the first patient in Australia's phage therapy trial, which could be the answer to the fight against antibiotic-resistant superbugs.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Latest Episodes

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Making News Today

Celebrity

Change Makers

2023