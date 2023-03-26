Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Sunday Project - 26 Mar 2023
News
Air Date: Sun 26 Mar 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join The Sunday Project hosts Hamish Mcdonald, Sarah Harris, Michael Hing, Susie Youssef and guest Keifer Sutherland as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News (Delivered Differently)
Barrie Cassidy On What Went Wrong For The Liberals In NSW Election
The Liberal party suffered a huge defeat in the NSW Election, meaning Labor is now in power across the Australian mainland. Political commentator Barrie Cassidy explains why Labor won with such a huge margin, and where to from here for the Liberal party.
Calls For Crackdown On Importation And Sale Of Vapes In Australia By Health Professionals
With a major surge in the number of children and young people taking up vaping, health professionals are calling for a crackdown on the importation and sale of the flavourful nicotine-laden sticks. But is it too little, too late?
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2023