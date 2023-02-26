Sign in to watch this video
The Sunday Project - 26 Feb 2023
News
Air Date: Sun 26 Feb 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join The Sunday Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Sarah Harris, Michael Hing, Jan Fran and guests Maisie Peters and Billy Corgan as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Historic Victory For Women's Sport In Australia
Australia’s NRLW stars are celebrating a historic victory after locking in higher pay, maternity leave and parental support for players. It’s just the latest in a string of small wins for big talent, but is it enough to support our female athletes? Captain of the NRLW Brisbane Broncos Ali Brigginshaw joins us.
Carson Kressley On If Guys Are Dressing Better After 20 Years Of Queer Eye For The Straight Guy
It's been 20 years since Queer Eye For The Straight Guy took over our wardrobes, and Carson Kressley tells us if men have started dressing better since the show launched... and what was his worst fashion faux pas.
Concerning Quarterly Figures Show The Aged Care Sector May Crash
Concerning figures have been released in the Aged Care Quarterly Snapshot, showing two-thirds of all aged acre providers have recorded a loss. What does this mean for the future of the sector? Director of Aged Care Matters Dr Sarah Russell explains.
