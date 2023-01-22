Sign in to watch this video
The Sunday Project - 22 Jan 2023
Air Date: Sun 22 Jan 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join The Sunday Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Sarah Harris, Michael Hing, Susie Youssef and guests Jemma Khan and Cate Blanchett as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Sophie From Romania Has The World Captivated
Australia, meet #SophieFromRomania. Sophie, the dog, had a tough start to life, being left stranded in Romania, but now, at her new home in the UK with Rory and Diane, she has the world captivated to see if she will come out from behind the sofa and say hello.
