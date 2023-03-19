Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Sunday Project - 19 Mar 2023
News
Air Date: Sun 19 Mar 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join The Sunday Project hosts Hamish Mcdonald, Sarah Harris, Michael Hing, Jan Fran and guests Nikki Britton and Jessica Mauboy as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News (Delivered Differently)
Young Model Embracing Alopecia To Set A New Trend On The Catwalk
Fifteen-year-old Tiahna Faraci always dreamt of following in her mother’s footsteps and becoming a model. But two years later, she was diagnosed with alopecia. But nothing can hold her back, as she's now embracing her insecurities and hitting the catwalk.
Meet The Aussie Legend Who Has Given Up Her Life To Teach Disabled Kid
Australia, meet 63-year-old Tracey Ayton, who ten years ago started ‘Little Heroes Swim Academy’, intending to help disabled kids learn to swim or get more confident in the water. And while the charity is run on a shoestring budget, Tracey doesn’t miss a day to help those who love to learn a new skill.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Simone Kessell Reveals How Season 2 Of Yellowjackets Steps It Up To The Next Level
Paramount+'s hit show Yellowjackets is about to premiere its second season with Kiwi @Simone_Kessell taking on a new role but this season is unlike anything she has ever worked on before, something she says is very 'unique'. We found out why.
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2023