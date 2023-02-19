Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Sunday Project - 19 Feb 2023
News
Air Date: Sun 19 Feb 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join The Sunday Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Sarah Harris, Michael Hing, Jan Fran and guests Jack River and Bear Grylls as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News (Delivered Differently)
Historic Victory For Women's Sport In Australia
Australia’s NRLW stars are celebrating a historic victory after locking in higher pay, maternity leave and parental support for players. It’s just the latest in a string of small wins for big talent, but is it enough to support our female athletes? Captain of the NRLW Brisbane Broncos Ali Brigginshaw joins us.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2023