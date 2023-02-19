The Project

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Sunday Project - 19 Feb 2023
NC | News

Air Date: Sun 19 Feb 2023Expires: in 3 months

Join The Sunday Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Sarah Harris, Michael Hing, Jan Fran and guests Jack River and Bear Grylls as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Latest Episodes

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Making News Today

Celebrity

Change Makers

2023