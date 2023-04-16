Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Sunday Project - 16 Apr 2023
News
Air Date: Sun 16 Apr 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join The Sunday Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Georgie Tunny, Michael Hing, Susie Youssef and Becky Lucas guest as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News (Delivered Differently)
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Aussie Olympians Outrage Over New Rule For Paris 2024, Which Will Them See Sent Home Early
Aussie athletes are set to be told to leave the Paris 2024 Olympics just 48 hours after their event has finished after a decision by the Australian Olympic Commission was made to try and crack down on their party culture.
Celebrity
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2023