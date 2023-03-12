Sign in to watch this video
The Sunday Project - 12 Mar 2023
Air Date: Sun 12 Mar 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join The Sunday Project hosts Hamish Mcdonald, Sarah Harris, Michael Hing, Susie Youssef and guest Adam Duritz as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
The Man On A Mission To Take Down NSW Poker Machine Empire
It’s no secret that Australians are among the world’s biggest gamblers. Poker machines don’t just feed the addiction, they’re a handy way to launder billions. Troy Stolz is running against the Labor opposition leader on his mission to take down pokies in NSW.
Proposed Changes Could See The End Of Baggage and Ticket Cancellation Fees By Airlines
Flight cancellations, delays, and lost baggage seem to be the norm these days when catching a plane. Even when passengers are paying premium prices, there is no guarantee that the flight won’t be delayed or cancelled.
