Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Sunday Project - 10 Dec 2023
News
Air Date: Sun 10 Dec 2023
Join The Sunday Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Sarah Harris, Michael Hing, Rachel Corbett and guests Greenday as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Kelsey Grammer On What It's Like Making Frasier Without John Mahoney
Kelsey Grammer is returning to the titular role in the new season of Frasier, but since the show ended its first run, John Mahoney, who played his father Martin Crane in the show, has passed away. Kelsey tells us just how hard it was to make the show without his close friend.
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2023