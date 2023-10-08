Sign in to watch this video
The Sunday Project - 08 Oct 2023
Air Date: Sun 8 Oct 2023
Join The Sunday Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Sarah Harris, Michael Hing, Rachel Corbett and guest Tottie Goldsmith as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Robyn Davidson On How Much Her Mother's Death Impacted Her
At the age of 27, Robyn Davidson became a global celebrity after she trekked across the Western Australian with four camels and her dog. Now, she has penned an autobiography 'Unfinished Woman', and she reflects on how her mother's death changed the trajectory of her life.
