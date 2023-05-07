The Project

The Sunday Project - 07 May 2023
Air Date: Sun 7 May 2023

The Project team speak to the world's biggest chefs and members of the MasterChef family after the shock passing of much-loved judge, Jock Zonfrillo, ahead of the launch of MasterChef Australia.

