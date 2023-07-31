Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 31 Jul 2023
News
Air Date: Mon 31 Jul 2023
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Steve Price and guest Nate Bargatze as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Government Faces Double Dissolution Over Housing Bill
Labor is bringing its Housing Australia Future Fund bill back to parliament after it was blocked by the Senate, and if blocked again, it could trigger a double dissolution election, meaning all seats are up for grabs. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joins us.
Lizzo Fan Gets Tattoo On Bum After Splendour Chaos
While most of us remember the concerts we go to by filming heaps of it, one fan took home a significant memento from Lizzo’s Splendour in the Grass performance by getting the star to sign her bum… and then getting it quickly tattooed. Bridget Saric tells us all about it.
