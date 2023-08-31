Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 31 Aug 2023
News
Air Date: Thu 31 Aug 2023
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Monty and guests Cynthia Germanotta and Nic Cester as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News (Delivered Differently)
Drastic Measures One Aussie Family Has Taken Against A School Bully
‘Jack’ is ten years old, and over the past year, he has been relentlessly bullied by another student in his school. In this story, we hear how the school system has struggled to stamp out the issue as it threatened to turn violent and the drastic measures his mother has had to take to prevent the bully from going near her son.
Alex Carey Reveals How Cricket Helped His Dad Through Leukaemia Battle
Alex Carey caused a major international stir at the men's Ashes by stumping Jonny Bairstow, but there are bigger things in life than cricket. Alex's father is battling leukaemia, and the wicketkeeper is reaching out for support this Cancer Council Daffodil Day.
Making News Today
Justin Bieber Has Been Slammed Online For His Outfits Compared To That Of Wife Hailey
Justin and Hailey Bieber have been pictured nipping out for lunch, but it's caused some backlash after Hailey was seen dressed in a stunning red dress and heels while Justin wearing the less than glam, hoodie and Crocs.
Celebrity
