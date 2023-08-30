Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 30 Aug 2023
News
Air Date: Wed 30 Aug 2023
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Nick Cody and guest Tommy Little as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Alex Carey Reveals How Cricket Helped His Dad Through Leukaemia Battle
Alex Carey caused a major international stir at the men's Ashes by stumping Jonny Bairstow, but there are bigger things in life than cricket. Alex's father is battling leukaemia, and the wicketkeeper is reaching out for support this Cancer Council Daffodil Day.
