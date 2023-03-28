Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 28 Mar 2023
News
Air Date: Tue 28 Mar 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Nick Cody & guests Urzila Carlson & Curtis Stone they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Sanity Closes Its Final Stores
It’s been a fixture of our shopping centres since 1992, but yesterday, the last two Sanity stores closed for good. Known for selling us some brilliant CDs and boxsets of TV shows nobody can remember, it’s been an emotional ride. Sanity, you are gone but will not be forgotten.
Barrie Cassidy On What Went Wrong For The Liberals In NSW Election
The Liberal party suffered a huge defeat in the NSW Election, meaning Labor is now in power across the Australian mainland. Political commentator Barrie Cassidy explains why Labor won with such a huge margin, and where to from here for the Liberal party.
Stephen Sanchez Reveals What It's Like To Have Elton John As Your Biggest Fan
Singer Stephen Sanchez has had an incredible start to 2023, with his song 'Until I Found You' becoming the hit of the summer. As he shot to fame, Elton John called him and told him he loved his music. Stephen reveals how that felt.
