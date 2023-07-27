Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 27 Jul 2023
News
Air Date: Thu 27 Jul 2023
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Liz Ellis and guests Zach Galifianakis and Jackie O as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News (Delivered Differently)
Remembering Sinéad O'Connor, Who Died Aged 56
Irish singer, Sinéad O'Connor, has died aged 56. Tributes have flooded in for a woman who captivated and confounded the world. Irish radio host Dermot Whelan worked with Sinéad and joins us. If this story has raised any issues for you, you can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.
Why Country Singer Jason Aldean's Song 'Try That In A Small Town' Is Causing A Big Stir
American country singer Jason Aldean has ignited controversy for his music video 'Try That In A Small Town', which references the Black Lives Matter protests. The backlash has now seen the song rising up the charts quicker than ever.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2023