Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 27 Apr 2023
News
Air Date: Thu 27 Apr 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton and guests as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News (Delivered Differently)
EXPLAINED: Why Sudan Has Descended Into Chaos And How Residents Are Getting Out?
Over the last 11 days, Sudan's capital Khartoum has been turned into a warzone, but as a three-day ceasefire nears its end, we ask, what caused the eruption of violence in the first place? Khartoum resident Dallia Mohamed Abdelmoniem joins us.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2023