The Project - 26 Jul 2023
Air Date: Wed 26 Jul 2023
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Jimmy Rees and guest Anthony Lapaglia as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Why Country Singer Jason Aldean's Song 'Try That In A Small Town' Is Causing A Big Stir
American country singer Jason Aldean has ignited controversy for his music video 'Try That In A Small Town', which references the Black Lives Matter protests. The backlash has now seen the song rising up the charts quicker than ever.
