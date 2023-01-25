Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 25 Jan 2023
News
Air Date: Wed 25 Jan 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Bridget Hustwaite and guests Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink and Dan Sultan as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Misunderstood Condition, PMDD, Affecting Thousands Of Women
While society is getting better at discussing periods, there is a serious and misunderstood condition that can trigger extreme reactions once a month. Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, or PMDD, causes life-changing effects on thousands of women, including Angie Kent.
