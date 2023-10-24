Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 24 Oct 2023
News
Air Date: Tue 24 Oct 2023
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Kate Langbroek and guest, Ethan Marrell, as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Robert Irwin To Co-Host I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Australia
Robert Irwin is joining Julia Morris as co-host of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Australia, and we find out what advice Julia has given him ahead of going into the jungle and revealing the special people he'll be bringing along.
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2023