The Project - 24 Jan 2023
News
Air Date: Tue 24 Jan 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Kate Langbroek and guests Jason Segel and Hugh Sheridan as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Voice To Parliament Opposition
The Federal Opposition is ramping up calls for more detail on what an Indigenous Voice to Parliament would actually look like, ahead of this year’s referendum. But, do they know what they want to ensure it's successful? Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians Julian Leeser joins us.
