The Project - 24 Feb 2023
Air Date: Fri 24 Feb 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Georgie Tunny, Tom Cashman, Julie Goodwin and guests Agnes and Maria Thattil as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Historic Victory For Women's Sport In Australia
Australia’s NRLW stars are celebrating a historic victory after locking in higher pay, maternity leave and parental support for players. It’s just the latest in a string of small wins for big talent, but is it enough to support our female athletes? Captain of the NRLW Brisbane Broncos Ali Brigginshaw joins us.
Concerning Quarterly Figures Show The Aged Care Sector May Crash
Concerning figures have been released in the Aged Care Quarterly Snapshot, showing two-thirds of all aged acre providers have recorded a loss. What does this mean for the future of the sector? Director of Aged Care Matters Dr Sarah Russell explains.
