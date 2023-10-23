The Project

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Project - 23 Oct 2023
E | News

Air Date: Mon 23 Oct 2023

Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Steve Price and guest, Ronnie Wood, as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Latest Episodes

News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Making News Today

Celebrity

Change Makers

2023