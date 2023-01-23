Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 23 Jan 2023
News
Air Date: Mon 23 Jan 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Steve Price and guest Rhys Nicholson and Sting as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News (Delivered Differently)
Voice To Parliament Opposition
The Federal Opposition is ramping up calls for more detail on what an Indigenous Voice to Parliament would actually look like, ahead of this year’s referendum. But, do they know what they want to ensure it's successful? Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians Julian Leeser joins us.
Sophie From Romania Has The World Captivated
Australia, meet #SophieFromRomania. Sophie, the dog, had a tough start to life, being left stranded in Romania, but now, at her new home in the UK with Rory and Diane, she has the world captivated to see if she will come out from behind the sofa and say hello.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2023