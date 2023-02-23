Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 23 Feb 2023
News
Air Date: Thu 23 Feb 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Jessie Stephens and guests Eugene Levy and Dallas Green as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News (Delivered Differently)
Historic Victory For Women's Sport In Australia
Australia’s NRLW stars are celebrating a historic victory after locking in higher pay, maternity leave and parental support for players. It’s just the latest in a string of small wins for big talent, but is it enough to support our female athletes? Captain of the NRLW Brisbane Broncos Ali Brigginshaw joins us.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Treasurer Suggests Government Could Cap Superannuation Balances To Reign In Tax Concessions
Super is meant to ease the burden of the age pension on taxpayers. However, Treasurer Jim Chalmers has suggested that the government may be reigning in these concessions to help the country get out of debt. Super enthusiast Steve Price explains.
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2023