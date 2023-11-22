Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 22 Nov 2023
Air Date: Wed 22 Nov 2023
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Harry Connick Jr and guests Maneskin and Todd Sampson as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Victorian Golf Clubs Rally Against Former State Premier Daniel Andrews
Former Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews was set to hit the golf course after his retirement from politics, but his request for membership has hit a rough spot, with multiple clubs and their members trying to block him from playing.
Enrique Iglesias' Latest Performances Makes Fans Wonder If He's Actually Elmo
Enrique Iglesias, the King of Latin Pop, might be about to be dethroned, as videos emerge of bizarre stage antics and frankly embarrassing singing on his recent “Trilogy” tour, with fellow performers Ricky Martin and Pitbull.
