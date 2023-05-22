Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 22 May 2023
News
Air Date: Mon 22 May 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Georgie Tunny, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Steve Price guest Pete Murray as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Belinda Carlisle Reveals What It's Like To Have Your Fans Lose Their Minds Over Your Hits
Belinda Carlisle is getting to set to release new music and tour Australia, but she also has some of the biggest hits in the world. She tells us what it's like to have fans, well, lose their minds when she performs them.
2023