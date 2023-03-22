Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 22 Mar 2023
News
Air Date: Wed 22 Mar 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Liz Ellis and guest Rob Brydon as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
TikTok Explain If Their Chinese Ownership Is Actually An Issue In 2023
TikTok has been banned by governments around the world due to its links with China, but the app doesn't agree with the criticism... So, are the governments concerns wrong? We debate the viewpoint with TikTok Australia GM Lee Hunter.
