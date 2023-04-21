Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 21 Apr 2023
News
Air Date: Fri 21 Apr 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Tara Rushton, Michael Hing, Susie Youssef and guest Chloe Hayden as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Presbyterian Church's Gay Captain Ban Brings Back Painful Memories
The Presbyterian church’s decision to ban gay teenagers from entering leadership positions has come under fire across Australia but, as Hamish Macdonald explains, it’s deeper than that as it has caused a lot of painful memories to resurface for many Australians, including himself.
