The Project - 20 Oct 2023
Air Date: Fri 20 Oct 2023
Join the Project hosts Rove McManus, Georgie Tunny, Michael Hing, Susie Youssef and guest, Chaka Khan, as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
The Couple Saving Melbourne’s Oldest Photo Booth
91-year-old Alan Adler ran Melbourne's oldest photo booth for 50 years before he was served an eviction notice from Flinders Street Station, which made couple Chris and Jessie, who took a photo on their first date there, spring into action to save the machine.
