Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 20 Nov 2023
News
Air Date: Mon 20 Nov 2023
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Steve Price and guest Macklemore as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News
Victorian Golf Clubs Rally Against Former State Premier Daniel Andrews
Former Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews was set to hit the golf course after his retirement from politics, but his request for membership has hit a rough spot, with multiple clubs and their members trying to block him from playing.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2023