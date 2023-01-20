Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 20 Jan 2023
News
Air Date: Fri 20 Jan 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Georgie Tunny, Michael Hing, Julie Goodwin and guest Marc Rebillet as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News (Delivered Differently)
Sophie From Romania Has The World Captivated
Australia, meet #SophieFromRomania. Sophie, the dog, had a tough start to life, being left stranded in Romania, but now, at her new home in the UK with Rory and Diane, she has the world captivated to see if she will come out from behind the sofa and say hello.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Margot Robbie Explains Why Her Nickname Is 'Maggot'
Margot Robbie is back in Australia for the premiere 'Babylon', but some of her friends let slip a very funny nickname on the red carpet. Margot tells us how it came to be, while Diego Calva tells us the nickname Margot's brother accidentally gave him.
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2023