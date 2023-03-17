Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 17 Mar 2023
News
Air Date: Fri 17 Mar 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Hamish Mcdonald, Georgie Tunny, Michael Hing, Susie Youssef and guests Simone Kessell and Peking Duk as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Meet The Aussie Legend Who Has Given Up Her Life To Teach Disabled Kid
Australia, meet 63-year-old Tracey Ayton, who ten years ago started ‘Little Heroes Swim Academy’, intending to help disabled kids learn to swim or get more confident in the water. And while the charity is run on a shoestring budget, Tracey doesn’t miss a day to help those who love to learn a new skill.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Responds To Criticism Of $368 Billion AUKUS Deal
FULL CHAT: Former Prime Minister Paul Keating called the $368 billion AUKUS deal the worst decision in Labor's history. Prime Minister @AlboMP responds to the criticism and explains if this means the threat of war with China is real.
Simone Kessell Reveals How Season 2 Of Yellowjackets Steps It Up To The Next Level
Paramount+'s hit show Yellowjackets is about to premiere its second season with Kiwi @Simone_Kessell taking on a new role but this season is unlike anything she has ever worked on before, something she says is very 'unique'. We found out why.
