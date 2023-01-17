Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 17 Jan 2023
News
Air Date: Tue 17 Jan 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Rachel Corbett and guests Margot Robbie and Diego Calva as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News (Delivered Differently)
The TV Show That Is Made Entirely With Deep Fake Illusion
Deep fake technology is getting better by the day, and now a U.K. sketch comedy is using it to create an entire TV show. It features deep fakes of celebs like Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Tom Holland and Ariana Grande, all depicted as everyday people on struggle street.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Margot Robbie Explains Why Her Nickname Is 'Maggot'
Margot Robbie is back in Australia for the premiere 'Babylon', but some of her friends let slip a very funny nickname on the red carpet. Margot tells us how it came to be, while Diego Calva tells us the nickname Margot's brother accidentally gave him.
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2023