Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 16 Oct 2023
News
Air Date: Mon 16 Oct 2023
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Steve Price and guest, Duff McKagan, as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Jonesy & Amanda Reveal Their Favourite Things That Annoy Aussies
Jonesy and Amanda took home their fourth Best On Air Team win at the Australian Commerical Radio Awards, and their show includes a segment where listeners call up and whinge, and they shared their favourite things that annoy Aussie more than anything.
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2023