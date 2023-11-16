Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 16 Nov 2023
News
Air Date: Thu 16 Nov 2023
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Liz Ellis and guest, Nina Conti as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News
Adelaide United Star Nestory Irankunda Signs With Bayern Munich
Adelaide teen soccer prodigy Nestory Irankunda has signed what is believed to be the biggest deal in A-Leagues history with German giants Bayern Munich. He joined us with his dad, Gideon Rurandagaye, to tell us how excited he is about the move.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2023