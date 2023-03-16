Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 16 Mar 2023
Air Date: Thu 16 Mar 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Jessie Stephens and special guest PM Anthony Albanese as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Responds To Criticism Of $368 Billion AUKUS Deal
FULL CHAT: Former Prime Minister Paul Keating called the $368 billion AUKUS deal the worst decision in Labor's history. Prime Minister @AlboMP responds to the criticism and explains if this means the threat of war with China is real.
Local Residents Stage Mass Protest After Council Introduces A Bin Tax
Melbourne residents are kicking up a stink after the City of Yarra voted to impose a bin tax on residents, charging them for waste removal services on top of council rates. So, why the need for another tax? Mayor of City Yarra Claudia Nguyen joins us.
