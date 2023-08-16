Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 16 Aug 2023
News
Air Date: Wed 16 Aug 2023
Join the Project hosts as Walleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Tom Cashman and Nick Cody they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News (Delivered Differently)
The Renters Publicly Shaming The Worst Rentals In Australia
Australia's rental disaster has a third of the country feeling powerless as the lack of available and affordable properties has them stuck in substandard housing. We meet the renters who are publicly shaming the worst rentals in the country as they fight back.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2023