The Project - 15 Feb 2023
News
Air Date: Wed 15 Feb 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Georgie Tunny and guest Alyssa Sutherland as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Revolutionary Treatment For Kids Cancer Rolled Out Across Australia
A world-first revolutionary treatment will be rolled out to every child with cancer across Australia, giving Australian families incredible hope. Ka-ili Giteau-Tai is a recipient of the Zero Childhood Cancer precision medicine program, and she joins us alongside her mother, Kristy.
