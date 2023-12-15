Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 15 Dec 2023
News
Air Date: Fri 15 Dec 2023
Join the Project hosts Hugh Riminton, Georgie Tunny, Michael Hing, Susie Youssef and guest Claire Hooper as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
The Group Helping Aussies Living In The Outback Access Cheap Power
Power is expensive in remote parts of Australia, and living without it can be deadly. But one group is helping our First Nations people by getting them solar panels to ensure the 330 days of sun they get a year are turned into continuous power, which will help them save some money along the way.
Timothée Chalamet On How It Feels To Take On Gene Wilder's Role
Timothée Chalamet and Keegan-Michael Key are the stars of Wonka, the incredible prequel to one of the most beloved movies, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and Timothée tells us how it feels to have taken on Gene Wilder's classic role.
