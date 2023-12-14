Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 14 Dec 2023
News
Air Date: Thu 14 Dec 2023
Join The Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Sarah Harris, Nick Cody and Liz Ellis with guests Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News
The Group Helping Aussies Living In The Outback Access Cheap Power
Power is expensive in remote parts of Australia, and living without it can be deadly. But one group is helping our First Nations people by getting them solar panels to ensure the 330 days of sun they get a year are turned into continuous power, which will help them save some money along the way.
Cosmetics Industry Under Huge Crackdown As New Rules Are Enforced
After years of campaigning, Australia's cosmetic industry is facing a crackdown after new rules were introduced for the billion-dollar industry that's been described as the 'Wild West without Sheriffs.' Charlotte Yerrim had breast implant surgery at age 19 and joins us.
Making News Today
Celebrity
Timothée Chalamet On How It Feels To Take On Gene Wilder's Role
Timothée Chalamet and Keegan-Michael Key are the stars of Wonka, the incredible prequel to one of the most beloved movies, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and Timothée tells us how it feels to have taken on Gene Wilder's classic role.
2023