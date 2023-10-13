Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 13 Oct 2023
News
Air Date: Fri 13 Oct 2023
Join the Project hosts Rove McManus, Michael Hing, Georgie Tunny and Susie Youssef as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News
Indigenous Australians Twice As Likely To Die By Suicide
Our First Nations population is twice as likely to die by suicide. It’s a national crisis that saw Connie and Samantha lose their young children. Now, they are sharing their story in the hope it turns the tide and helps save lives. A warning to First Nations viewers that this story contains images of deceased persons.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Claudia Karvan On What She Wants To Give Back To The Next Generation
Aussie acting legend Claudia Karvan got her first big break when she was only 10 years old, and now she wants to find the next big star with a new young stars initiative and she tells us why she wants to give back to the next generation of actors.
Charlotte Crosby On How She Broke The Masked Singer's One Big Rule
You would think Charlotte Crosby knows the rules of reality TV after she shot to stardom on Geordie Shore and went into the jungle for Australia's I'm A Celeb, but she told us that she actually broke The Masked Singer's one big rule...
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2023