Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 13 Mar 2023
News
Air Date: Mon 13 Mar 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Steve Price and guests Carly Rae Jepsen, Sam Fischer and Tommy Little as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News (Delivered Differently)
The Man On A Mission To Take Down NSW Poker Machine Empire
It’s no secret that Australians are among the world’s biggest gamblers. Poker machines don’t just feed the addiction, they’re a handy way to launder billions. Troy Stolz is running against the Labor opposition leader on his mission to take down pokies in NSW.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2023