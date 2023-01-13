Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 13 Jan 2023
News
Air Date: Fri 13 Jan 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Georgie Tunny, Michael Hing, Julie Goodwin and guests Cosentino, Kween Kong and Hannah Conda as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News (Delivered Differently)
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2023