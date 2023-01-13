The Project

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Project - 13 Jan 2023
NC | News

Air Date: Fri 13 Jan 2023Expires: in 3 months

Join the Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Georgie Tunny, Michael Hing, Julie Goodwin and guests Cosentino, Kween Kong and Hannah Conda as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Latest Episodes

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Making News Today

Celebrity

Change Makers

2023